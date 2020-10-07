EU Halts Turkey's Negotiations To Join The Bloc, Slams It For 'backsliding' On Democracy

The European Union on October 6 put on hold Turkey’s negotiations on joining the world’s biggest trade bloc because of its failure to uphold democratic standards, protect the independence of its courts and effectively fight corruption. Turkey, which lies between Asia and Europe, first applied for the EU membership in 2005. However, not much progress has been made since then majorly due to opposition from member states.

In a recently released report, the European Commission slammed the “majorly muslim” nation for crushing people's voice, subjugating independence of the judiciary, pressuring civil society and media. In addition, the commission also highlighted the fact that the nation's political power has been concentrated in the hands of President Tayyip Recep Erdogan.

“Turkey remains a key partner for the European Union. However, Turkey has continued to move further away from the European Union with serious backsliding in the areas of democracy, rule of law, fundamental rights and the independence of the judiciary,” the commission wrote in its report.

In addendum, the commission also pointed out that the “adverse effects” of the two-year-long state of emergency imposed by Erdogan are still felt today. In 2016, the country witnessed a coup attempt, when a section of the Turkish military launched a coordinated operation in several major cities to topple the government and unseat Erdogan. However, Erdogan reacted furiously to the coup and imposed an emergency.

Turkey slams EU

Retaliating to the commission's remarks, Turkish Foreign Ministry said the report was a reflection of “the EU’s prejudiced, unconstructive and double-standard approach.” In a statement, the ministry lambasted the EU and said that the commission had forgotten to mention their own responsibilities and have criticised Turkey with “unfounded arguments."

“Our sincere wish is for the EU to look at the EU candidate country Turkey, not through the selfish and narrow vision of certain circles, but through the common interest and vision of our continent,” it said.

As per Associated Press, countries hoping to take a seat at Europe’s big table must align their laws and legislation in 35 policy areas or negotiating chapters. EU leaders agreed in 2018 that no new chapters in Turkey’s accession talks should be opened or closed.

Image credits: AP