EU Labels Afghan Women As 'frozen Assets', Asks Taliban To Allow Them To Work

The European Union has expressed concern about the deteriorating conditions of women in Afghanistan and asked the Taliban regime to allow females to work and educate themselves. On Friday, EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson said that women who were out of work and school were nothing but “frozen assets”. He reiterated the same in a tweet wherein he said that he was concerned about Afghanistan frozen assets- both financial and unemployed, uneducated females. Subsequently, he also urged “the interim government” to unfreeze it.

I am deeply concerned about #Afghanistan's frozen financial assets. But girls not going to school, women not being allowed to work, to provide services through NGOs, or to create and lead businesses providing jobs are another frozen asset. The interim government can unfreeze it. — Tomas Niklasson (@tomas_niklasson) December 10, 2021

Furthermore, he asserted that the EU was protective of female rights in the war-torn country and will continue to uphold the universality of human rights in Afghanistan. He also said that the 27 member bloc will continue to exercise vigilance against any attempt by the Taliban to undermine international commitments. It is imperative to note that soon after taking charge in August, the Taliban had vowed to respect female rights, however, their commitment has failed over time.

Notably, it comes just a day after the United Nations raised alarm about the Taliban's rapid reversal in their commitment to grant equal rights and opportunities to women. "Since 15 August 2021, there have been immediate and dramatic reversals on women's rights and fundamental freedom, particularly impacting their right to work, access to education, basic health and protection services, and participation of women and girls in the public sphere and decision-making mechanism," a UN women gender report stated.

Are Taliban's atrocities being repeated?

The Taliban’s previous regime marked the darkest time for Afghan women. During their rule, the Islamist group forbade women from getting any kind of education and blatantly denied their right to work. They also stopped women from travelling outside their homes without a male relative to accompany them. More gruesome acts included public executions. The Taliban chopped off the hands of thieves and stoned women accused of adultery. More recently, reports of the Taliban killing women for donning inappropriate clothes, or violating several Sharia laws have surfaced.

(Image: AP)