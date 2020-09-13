EU Plans To Hold Next Round Of Funding Until 'credible' Govt Formation In Lebanon

The European Union has said that it would like to see a "credible" government in Lebanon before releasing the next round of funding for the blast-hit country. Janez Lenarcic, EU's commissioner for crisis management has called for an urgent formation of a credible government before starting the second phase of funding. EU has so far contributed $79 million since Beirut was rocked by explosions on August 4.

The #Lebanese have the 🇪🇺's full support. Many continue to suffer in the aftermath of the #BeirutExplosion & from the pandemic. While meeting @MustaphaAdib72, I stressed the need for a concerted reconstruction effort, underpinned by decisive reforms. Lebanon has no time to lose. pic.twitter.com/xk6k2s3g37 — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) September 12, 2020

After the blast at Beirut port earlier last month, the European Union called for "much-needed" reforms in the country. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon twice and oversaw the transition of the government currently being led by Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, a former diplomat chosen by a group of ex-Prime Ministers after Hassan Diab resigned in wake of the catastrophe and the subsequent protests.

Janez Lenarcic on September 12 arrived in Lebanon on board a humanitarian flight carrying essential medical supplies and firefighting equipment. Upon landing in Lebanon, Lenarcic told reporters at the airport that the EU would like to the formation of a credible government as soon as possible, which could provide the Lebanese people with what they want and also the international community with what they expect.

"The cargo of this latest flight was donated by the Portuguese Cooperation agency (Camões) and the German NGO Orienthelfer. A total of 54 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, medicines, and medical equipment have now been delivered to Lebanon on 3 humanitarian flights. The flights are organised and funded by the EU," a statement read published on the website of the European Commission.

Beirut blast

The blasts that struck Beirut on August 4 killed at least 177 people and injured thousands of others. According to reports, the explosion was caused by 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, equivalent to 1.2 kt of TNT, that was unsafely stored at Beirut port since 2014 and was purportedly triggered by an intense fire nearby the warehouse. The blast that left nearly 3,00,000 people homeless is said to be among the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in recorded history.

