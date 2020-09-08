Beirut: Emotional Video Shows Pet Parents Reuniting With Their Dogs

An overly emotional video about pet owners reuniting with their beloved dogs in Beirut has left the internet teary-eyed. Shared on Facebook earlier this month, the short video shows owner reuniting with their pooches following the horrendous explosion that flattened the Lebanese capital. At least 300,000 people have been rendered homeless by the explosion, with most of them getting separated from their pets.

The 1-minute 10-second long video begins by showing a girl weeping as she hugs her pet pooch. Following which, another woman could be seen ecstatically hugging her white coloured dog. As the video progresses, multiple owners could be seen reuniting with their pet dogs. While people have varied emotional responses to the situation, all the dogs, regardless of their breed, seem equally excited and elated.

'If you needed to cry'

Since shared, the video has garnered over 600 thousand likes from people on Facebook. In addition, it has racked up heartfelt comments from people who said that the video had left them in tears. "Brings tears to my eyes. What the must-have gone through, " wrote a user. "If you needed a reason to cry today," read another comment.

Charity workers at an animal welfare organization in Lebanon have been reuniting the lost pets with their owners as teams of 40 workers continue to scourge the city that was shaken by two massive blasts that claimed at least 135 lives, injured more than 5,000 and rendered almost 300,000 homeless. In heart-warming footage shared on YouTube the animal welfare charity, Animals Lebanon, was seen uniting the separated pets to the owner after treating them. In the footage, several dogs, that escaped their now destroyed homes or had gone missing during the explosion were seen hugging their owners in an emotional video.

