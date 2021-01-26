EU Proposes Stricter COVID-19 Restrictions For Non-European Travelers To Curb COVID Spread

The European Commission on Monday proposed additional safeguards and requirements for international travellers to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease. This comes as the bloc battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, probably triggered by the new variants of the virus. The Commission has urged member states to introduce additional measures proposed on Monday in order to ensure safe travel in the region.

The Commission has urged member states to mandate negative COVID-19 test results for travellers prior to boarding flight to Europe. The test should be taken 72 hours before departure. The Commission said that EU citizens, residents, and their family members should have the option to take a test after arrival. The Commission said that apart from mandatory testing, member states should mandate self-isolation and quarantine for travellers. The Commission has said that stricter rule should imply on passengers coming from countries where new variants of COVID-19 have been detected.

Strong measures for internal travel

Apart from measures for international travellers, the Commission also proposed to the European Council to update the existing recommendations for free movement within the EU. The Commission has proposed to "strongly discourage" non-essential travel within EU, however, it added that to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the 'Single Market' and supply chains, goods and workers must be allowed to cross internal borders without restrictions. The Commission proposed that stricter measures should be applied to travellers from high-risk areas, where COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing.

There is already a temporary restriction on non-essential travel from non-EU countries in place, excluding some countries. Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Rwanda, South Korea, and Thailand are not on the list. China has also been removed from the list, but it is subjected to confirmation of reciprocity, which means it will only apply to Chinese citizens if EU residents are also granted the same privilege while travelling to China.

COVID-19 cases are currently on a rise in the region despite the ongoing vaccination effort. Several countries in the region, including Germany, France, Denmark have already reimposed restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease. France is even contemplating a third lockdown if the ongoing curfew proves to be not efficient enough.

(Image Credit: AP)