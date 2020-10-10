EU, UK Negotiators Meet As Stakeholders Pin Hope On 'tunnel' Talks For Brexit Deal

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier met his UK counterpart, David Frost, for the latest round of talks to finalise their post-Brexit relationship as the transition period approaches its end. While differences remained on key issues, reports suggest that the discussion had been “useful”. The negotiators have put faith in “tunnel” negotiation when they meet at a summit in Brussels next week.

During the so-called “tunnel” negotiations, the two sides will negotiate without consulting outside political stakeholders or briefing the media on developments. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they should "move on" if the two sides could not reach an agreement ahead of the EU summit starting October 15.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had agreed to extend the Brexit negotiations for another month. Both leaders took note of the progress that has already been made in the roundtable talks and found justification in the last push to reach a post-Brexit deal on trade and security. The UK has been facing backlash for its alleged “intransigent and unrealistic” attitude during the Brexit trade talks, leading to a stalemate after several rounds of negotiations.

UK PM on no-deal exit

Earlier, the British PM had opined that a no-deal exit would be a “good outcome for the UK”, triggering strong reactions from the 27-member bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that a no-deal exit would undermine trust and break the international law. European Council President Charles Michel said that the Withdrawal Agreement was concluded and ratified by both sides and has to be applied in full.

Germany’s European affairs minister Michael Roth had said that the UK needs to be more ‘realistic and pragmatic’ in the Brexit negotiations. He said that he was ‘disappointed’ over London drifting apart from the political declaration agreed between both sides as the reliable basis for the negotiations.

(With AP inputs)