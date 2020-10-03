UK PM Optimistic About Brexit Deal Ahead Of EU Talks; Claims 'good Prospects'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he was “pretty optimistic” that a successful Brexit deal could be reached. As the UK negotiates a rudimentary free trade agreement with European Union, Johnson opined that the prospects of the deal were good, if people used “common sense”. His remarks came just before the October 3 talks with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to determine next step in fraught negotiations.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the British leader said that the prospects of a year-end deal to avoid an abrupt Brexit separation were good if everybody “just exercised some common sense” and looked at the deal that is there to be done. Both sides have acknowledged that time is running out if they are to achieve an agreement before the current Brexit transition period comes to an end, that is in December. However, Johnson has also asserted that he was prepared to walk away from the negotiations if there was no agreement by the time of the next EU summit on October 15.

EU takes legal action against UK

Separately, the European Union took legal action against Britain over its plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last year. The EU action underscored the worsening relations with Britain, which was a member of the bloc until January 31.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on October 1, said that the British plan "by its very nature is a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement." "If adopted as is, it will be in full contradiction to the protocol of Ireland-Northern Ireland" in the withdrawal agreement.

