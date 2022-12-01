EU Unveils Plan To Slash Plastic Waste By Nearly A Fifth By 2030

EU executive on Wednesday passed a draft resolution to cut waste by almost a fifth by 2030 via eco-friendly practices such as recycling and reuse. The aim is to reduce plastic bag wastage that can be composted and make 80 percent of coffee cups refillable. As a part of the proposal to slash waste generation, the EU plans to ban mini-shampoo bottles in hotels and the use of throwaway cups in cafes and restaurants.

EU also plans to introduce the rules such as mandatory deposit and return schemes for single-use plastic drinks bottles, and metal cans, and the prohibition on wrapping small items in huge packages. The new rule has to be unanimously approved by all EU member states in the European Parliament, according to a 150-page proposal released by the bloc on Nov 30.

Reducing consumption and littering of plastic

Member States are expected to report the data to the Commission on single-use plastic products which have been placed on the market and to provide information on the measures taken in order to reduce the consumption of such products. The new waste management Act will contribute to reducing the consumption and littering of plastic food containers and beverage cups in the EU. The first reporting period is officially the year 2022.

The proposals state that while plastic plays a useful role in the economy and provides essential applications in many sectors, its growing use in short-lived applications that do not focus on the strategies of re-use or cost-effective recycling, means that related production and consumption patterns have turned inefficient. In accordance with the Circular Economy, Action Plan laid down in the Communication of the Commission of December 2015 entitled ‘Closing the loop – An EU action plan for the Circular Economy', the European Strategy for Plastics was effectively laid down titled ‘A European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy.'

The document addressed the issues such as the increase in plastic waste generation and the leakage of plastic waste into the environment, in particular into the marine environment. It focuses on tackling the plastic waste harmful to the environment. With the ongoing surge in plastic and other packaging waste, EU officials fear that an estimated 40% of new plastics and 50% of paper are being used in packaging, which is making this sector a vast consumer of virgin materials. They warned that an average European generates about 180kg of packaging waste each year, and this figure could rise by 19% by 2030 if left unchecked.