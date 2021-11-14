Europe Reported 2 Million COVID-19 Cases In Last Week, Largest Since Pandemic Began: WHO

Almost 2 million cases of COVID-19 were reported last week in Europe, which is the single largest count in a week in the region since the pandemic started. There were also 27,000 COVID-related fatalities in the continent with more than half of all the deaths in the world last week, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday at a press briefing on COVID-19. While WHO is aiming to reach the 40% inoculation goal by the end of this year, the disparities in vaccination rate and surging virus infection cases have gravely worried Dr. Ghebreyesus.

COVID cases have been surging not in nations with lower vaccination rates in eastern Europe but also in countries with the largest vaccination turnouts, he said in the press briefing. On Saturday, Russia reported a new record of over 1,240 COVID-related deaths and 39,256 new cases in 24 hours. As per the task force, the newly reported cases hit the overall tally to over 9 million on Saturday.

Between November 1 to 7, the WHO European region reported nearly 19,49,419 new cases, indicating a 7% week-on-week rise. On the other hand, over 26,000 new deaths also represented a 10% jump in the category, while adjacent regions showed a descending graph.

"Some European countries are now reintroducing restrictions to curb transmission and take the pressure off their health systems," Dr. Ghebreyesus noted.

However, as a precautionary reminder, he also stated that the vaccines do not replace the need for other precautions instead they just reduce the risk of hospitalisation, severe disease and death.

'Scandal must stop': WHO recommends tailored protection

Speaking at the press briefing on Saturday, Dr. Ghebreyesus recommended tailored and proportionate use of testing, masks, physical distancing and measures to prevent crowding, improve ventilation and more. "And get vaccinated when it is your turn," he emphasised. Suggesting world leaders to strike a balance between keeping transmission down and societies and economies open, the WHO chief asserted that it is not about how many people get vaccinated, it is about who gets vaccinated.

"It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults or to vaccinate children, when health workers, older people and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose. The exception, as we have said, is immunocompromised individuals," Dr. Tedros said.

Reiterating his call for vaccine equity, Dr. Tedros also urged countries with a "stockpile" of jabs to stop the "scandal." While low-income countries continue to wait for their primary dose, every day, there are six times more boosters administered globally than primary doses in low-income countries, he said.

Dr. Ghebreyesus also briefly highlighted a new report by WHO. The data presented in collaboration with the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that more than 22 million infants missed their first dose of measles vaccine last year, marking the largest increase in 2 decades. "24 measles vaccination campaigns in 23 countries were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving more than 93 million people at risk of one of the world’s most contagious pathogens," Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

Image: AP/PIXABAY