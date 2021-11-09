Europe Sees Fresh Outbreak Of Highly Contagious Bird Flu; Tightens Poultry Farm Measures

Fresh outbreaks of highly contagious avian bird flu (HPAI) have cropped up across poultry farms in several countries in Europe, affecting over half a million birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. From 5 major outbreaks, four were documented at a turkey-fattening farm and one at a chicken broiler in the eastern part of the country. On the other hand, another outbreak was reported from a turkey and geese farm in the western part of the country, the OIE stated, citing Polish authorities' evaluations based on laboratory tests of the National Veterinary Institute, National Research Institute in Pulawy.

At least 6,50,000 flock of birds have been affected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza found in the poultry of the H5N1 subtype, as per the report published by the Polish authorities. Meanwhile, another report released by the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs observed significant epidemiological changes of the HPAI both in Europe and Great Britain. As of 2 November, there were reports of HPAI H5N1 cases from domestic poultry in the Netherlands, Germany and northern Europe, while from southern Europe there were at least 6 cases recorded in fattening turkey farms in orthern Italy.

There were also cases among captive birds in a zoo and wild ducks in areas of Serbia and Montenegro assessed on the same day, the outbreak assessment report by the UK Environment Department mentioned. "More wild bird H5N1 cases have been detected in the Wadden Sea around north-west Germany/Denmark and there is also a case of HPAI H5N1 in wild birds in south-east Germany on the border with the Czech Republic," the report stated. The last HPAI outbreak in Poland was reported on 4 November on a commercial farm in Skwierzyna with around 1,500 fattening turkeys and 5,500 geese. As per Polish authorities, on-farm outbreaks were dealt with adequate disease control methods as stipulated by the Commission Delegated Regulation under European Union (EU), "including killing and utilisation of animals, cleaning and disinfection in the focus of disease, designation of infected and endangered areas."

French govt. puts country on high alert for bird flu

Recently, France issued a high alert in the entire country after reports of bird flu surfaced in Europe, the agriculture ministry said in a statement. Europe has reported at least 130 cases of HPAI/H5N1 cases or clusters in wild animals or farms. The measures to contain flu spread include keeping poultry flock indoors. "Reinforced prevention measures will therefore be implemented to protect poultry farms," the ministry said. Similar measures have also been implemented in the Netherlands after at least 36,000 birds were slaughtered owing to highly contagious cases of bird influenza.

(Image: AP)