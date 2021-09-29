European Commission Adopts New Pact; Ramps Up Measures To Tackle Exploitation Of Migrants

The European Commission on Wednesday announced that it is ramping up steps to prevent organised exploitation of migrants and control irregular migration. The European Commission on September 29 said that it is adopting a renewed European Union action plan against migrant smuggling called ‘New pact on Migration and Asylum.” The statement added, “As part of the comprehensive approach to migration under the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, these initiatives aim to prevent organised exploitation of migrants and reduce irregular migration, in coherence with the New Pact's aim to promote sustainable and orderly management of migration.”

“The initiatives will address both persistent challenges in dismantling organised criminal groups, as well as the need to adapt to new challenges including state-sponsored migrant smuggling, in response to the situation at the EU's external borders with Belarus,” EC's statement said.

‘Challenges have continued’

Additionally, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said in a statement that just last week marked at least one year of Brussels stating their proposals “on the table for a New Pact on Migration and Asylum. Whilst progress on their adoption has been painfully slow, at the same time, migratory challenges have continued to arise in forms new and old.”

Schinas said, “From continued pressure in the Central Mediterranean, to a deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and new pressure on our Eastern borders, all of these developments show the imperative need for a sustainable European asylum and migration framework.”

“The Pact proposals, if adopted, could greatly improve Member States' ability to deal with a whole range of issues currently faced. And if we have learnt anything in recent years, it should be that flying solo on these issues is not an option. Now is the time to come together around solutions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said noted the “important progress on the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, and recent events underline the urgency of making progress on our carefully balanced proposals: the screening and Eurodac proposals will allow for proper checks of all those arriving in the EU while being complimented by our proposals on solidarity.”

IMAGE: AP