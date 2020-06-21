European Union Pushes For Release Of Chinese Human Rights Lawyer, Demands Fair Trial

The European Union has called for the release of a Chinese human rights lawyer who has been sentenced to four years of jail time, claiming that his right to a fair trial was not respected. According to the reports, Yu Wensheng was sentenced on June 17 after being detained for almost two years on charges of “inciting subversion of state power”. The Chinese layer had written an open letter urging for constitutional reforms that landed him in trouble.

An EU spokesperson reportedly said on Friday that Yu’s trial was not held in a proper manner and claimed that he was not allowed to exercise his right to a fair trial with a proper defense.

EU-China tensions

As per reports, the spokesperson said that the EU expects China to make sure the rule of law is followed. In addition, the spokesperson also mentioned that China should come up with fair trial and investigate thoroughly all reported cases of arbitrary detentions, ill-treatment, and torture of human rights defenders and their families.

The incident has put a dent in relations between the two countries just days before the EU-China summit. The European Parliament on Friday also criticised China’s new national security law for Hong Kong and termed it as a “comprehensive assault" on the territory’s freedom.

EU slams China's plans for Hong Kong

The European Union on June 18 voted in favour of bringing China before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its decision to adopt a new national security law for Hong Kong. The resolution to file a case against China at the ICJ if the new security law for Hong Kong is applied was adopted in the European Parliament on Friday by 565 votes to 34.

China's decision to bring in the new security law in the semi-autonomous region has received international condemnation and has sparked fresh pro-democracy protests in the city.

Image: AP