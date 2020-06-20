MEA Issues Strong Statement, Says ‘China’s Galwan Valley Claims Exaggerated’

Slamming China's 'exaggerated claims' on Galwan Area, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava issued a statement stating that India's position on the Galwan valley was 'historically clear'. Rejecting China's claims over the entire Galwan Valley, he said that they were 'untenable' and varied from China's own position in the past. Both countries' relations are strained among the recent violent clashes at LAC in Galwan area.

China reiterates sovereignty claim on Galwan valley; accuses Indian Army of crossing LAC

MEA: China's Galwan claims contradict its own position

He added that Indian troops adhered to its patrolling policy and have never crossed the LAC. Moreover, any infrastructure which has been built along the LAC by India has been on its own side, he added. Accusing China's hinderance to India's patrolling pattern since May, MEA said that it had resulted in a face-off that was addressed by ground commanders via diplomatic and military channels.

Summarising the events which led to the violent clashes on June 15, he said that India has conveyed its protest against China's deviation from the understanding reached in respect of the LAC by erecting structures 'across the LAC'. Srivastava added that India has rejected unfounded allegations by the Chinese and asked China to reassess its actions. While both countries are regularly in touch with each other, India expects that China will follow the understanding reached between both foreign ministers - S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to ensure peace in the border areas.

Here is the statement:

China claims 'Galwan Valley ours'

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Embassy issued a statement claiming sovereignty over the valley and China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also claimed that Indian soldiers have 'unilaterally' built roads, bridges and other facilities at the Galwan Valley. Moreover, the statement added that Galwan Valley is on the 'Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)' in the west section of the China-India boundary. After talks via military and diplomatic channels, the statement claimed, that India agreed to withdraw personnel who crossed LAC & demolish the facilities.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

