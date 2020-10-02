European Union Slaps Sanctions On Belarus Officials For 'falsifying' Election Results

European Union (EU) leaders reached an agreement to sanction dozens of senior Belarusian officials on Friday, October 2. These officials have been accused of falsifying the results of the presidential election, triggering nationwide protests. The agreement was followed by the union unblocking a veto against the move by one of the 27-nation-bloc’s smallest member countries.

As per The Associated Press report, the European Council President Charles Michel announced the confirmation of sanctions against Belarus officials following weeks of deadlock.

“We have to decided today to implement the sanctions,” Michel said after chairing the summit in Brussels. “It’s very important to do what we decided a few weeks ago,” and to send a signal that “we are credible.”

Special written procedure to be launched

Michel has also informed that a special written procedure would be launched on Friday, October 2 (local time) to impose the sanctions on nearly 40 Belurasian officials excluding the president, Alexander Lukashenko. However, the European Council President informed that the Belarusian leader, often dubbed as a dictator, could be added to the list later if he refuses to negotiate with the oppositions.

Michel said that Lukashenko “is not on the current list. But we will follow the developments,” in the political row that has reportedly stained the EU’s reputation. In an unusual approach, apart from the furious protesters in Belarus, all 27 member nations of the union opposed the results of August 9 presidential elections that declared Lukashenko's returm to power for the sixth consecutive term. All EU nations are backing re-elections and have agreed that sanctions should be imposed.

