'Great Honour': Belarus, Iran, US, Nicaragua Activists Win 'alternate' Nobel Prize Of 2020

A Belarusian pro-democracy activist, an imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer, a US civil rights attorney, and a Nicaraguan activist have won the 2020 Right Livelihood Award, widely known as the “Alternative Nobel Prize”. The top Swedish award has been honouring courageous changemakers since 1980, aimed at boosting urgent and long-term social change.

Imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was awarded for “her fearless activism, at great personal risk, to promote political freedoms and human rights in Iran.” According to the Swedish foundation, Sotoudeh has been advocating for the rule of law and the rights of political prisoners, opposition activists, women and children “in the face of Iran’s repressive regime.” She is currently serving a long prison sentence but remains a defiant advocate for the rule of law, the foundation added.

Civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson won the Right Livelihood Award “for his inspiring endeavour to reform the US criminal justice system and advance racial reconciliation in the face of historic trauma.” The foundation said that Stevenson has dedicated his life to the pursuit of racial equality and challenging the historical legacy of institutional racism in the United States.

“It’s a great honour to receive an award with this kind of prestige. It’s very affirming and very encouraging, and it comes at a moment when there’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of anxiety about our efforts to achieve justice in America,” Stevenson was quoted as saying by the Swedish foundation.

'United in their fight'

Indigenous rights and environmental activist Lottie Cunningham Wren of Nicaragua won the award “for her ceaseless dedication to the protection of indigenous lands and communities from exploitation and plunder.” She has been instrumental in ensuring legal protections, including initiating the process of demarcation and titling of indigenous lands in Nicaragua, according to the foundation.

The fourth joint winner of the prestigious award was human rights activist Ales Bialiatski and the non-governmental organisation Human Rights Centre “Viasna” “for their resolute struggle for the realisation of democracy and human rights in Belarus.” Sotoudeh is the first Iranian Right Livelihood Laureate, while Bialiatski and Viasna are also the first Belarusian recipients of the Award.

“This year’s Laureates are united in their fight for equality, democracy, justice and freedom,” said Ole von Uexkull, Executive Director of the Right Livelihood Foundation, in a statement.

