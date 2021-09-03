Ex-Finnish President Retires From Public Service After Being Diagnosed With Alzheimer's

Ex-Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari has declared official retirement from public service. The news came on Thursday after the Nobel laureate was diagnosed with stage three Alzheimer's disease. The office of the incumbent President Sauli Niinisto released a public statement adding details about the former Presidents' general medical information.

"President Martti Ahtisaari is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Due to the memory disorder, he receives support in everyday life at home and occasionally spends periods in a nursing home," Finland President Office.

"Ex-President Martti Ahtisaari withdraws from public activity due to illness," the Presidential statement said. The 84-year-old "is receiving support for everyday life at home and occasionally spends periods of treatment in a care facility," the statement added. The former President Ahtisaari is currently in the advanced stage of neurodegenerative disease, the Associated Press reported.

Primary school teacher-turned diplomat wins Nobel Peace Prize

The 10th President of the Republic of Finland, Martti Oiva Kalevi Ahtisaari, held office between 1994 and 2000. The primary school teacher-turned diplomat worked tirelessly to achieve peaceful negotiations between the Finnish government and the United Nations (UN). He was the UN special envoy for Kosovo and was charged with the "Kosovo Question," the long-running political turmoil between the Serbian government and Kosovo. He was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2008 for his "important efforts, ansible continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts." The Nobel Prize statement said he also played a significant role in resolving conflicts in Namibia and Indonesia.

Among his other major diplomatic achievements, the former President served as Finland's ambassador to Tanzania from 1973-1977. He was also the UN Deputy Secretary-General between 1977-1981 and the UN Commissioner for Namibia from 1976-1981. Later in 1987, Ahtisaari served as the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Administration and Management. In 1995, Ahtisaari finally became the first directly-elected President of Finland. His politically untarnished career and vision for Finland was the main reason for his historic win. Additionally, he was also a supporter of pluralism and accepted religious tolerance publicly. Last but not least, the oldest living Finnish President was the first to urge the Finland government to join NATO and the European Union.

With inputs from AP

Image Credit: AP/Representative