Finland: Amid Backlash Over Leaked Party Video, PM Sanna Marin 'willing To Take Drug Test'

After facing severe backlash on social media platforms, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she was now ready to undergo a drug test. The statement from the World's youngest Prime Minister came as a video of her partying with celebrities went viral on social media. The viral video shows at least six people dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera, including Marin. As the video proceeds, the 36-year-old Finnish PM is seen on her knees on what seems to be the dance floor with her arms behind her head dancing and mimicking a song. Amid backlash over her 'enjoyment', the Prime Minister told reporters that she was upset as her private party was made public and added she had not taken drugs in any form. According to RT News, PM Marin had initially refused to undergo the drug test.

Watch video of party here:

You won't believe it, but the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is on fire in this video. If anything, she's on the left in a black top and white pants. Looks like she really knows how to enjoy herself. pic.twitter.com/eM1NN8pLnx#UkraineRussiaWar — Ukrainian News24 (@MarkRid89403375) August 18, 2022

Responding to intense scrutiny, the Finnish PM said that she had not done anything illegal. "I’m disappointed that it has become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang," she was quoted Thursday as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE.

"I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way," Marin said, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

Though she did not clarify when the party was held or the location of the party but the opposition leaders blamed that she was dancing under the influence of drugs.

Finland PM has a history of controversial parties

It is worth mentioning Marin was elected in December 2019 and became the youngest Prime Minister. While speaking to reporters, Marin said she spends her free time with friends just like others her age and that she intends to continue being the same person as before.

“I hope that’s accepted. We live in a democracy and in elections, everyone can decide these issues,” she said, according to YLE.

Notably, this was not the first time when she was heavily criticised for her party but she presented a public apology after going out clubbing until 4 am with the country's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, Marin wrote a lengthy apology note on Facebook and expressed regret that her partying photographs were published by a Finnish magazine.

Image: AP