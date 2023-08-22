Finland Mulls Ban On Nazi Symbol In Bid To Fight Racism

Amidst a series of troubling racism scandals that have rocked the newly formed Finnish government, a call for meaningful action against discrimination has gained momentum, with a proposal to ban the display of symbols like the swastika and the hammer and sickle.

One member of parliament, Ben Zyskowicz, hailing from the center-right National Coalition Party, has articulated the need for going beyond verbal condemnation of racism. He has advocated for the introduction of legislation that unequivocally prohibits discrimination.

Here is what you need to know

Zyskowicz's proposition is part of a comprehensive strategy outlined by a newly formed working group, tasked with addressing the scourge of discrimination and racism. According to a report from Politico, this group was established by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, responding to several instances of racism involving the junior coalition partner, the Finns Party. Orpo adopted a firm stance against racism and extremism, asserting a "zero tolerance" policy.

The proposed legislation includes a ban on the public display of symbols like the swastika and the hammer and sickle. The Finnish parliament is expected to deliberate and vote on the working group's proposals in early September. Supporters of the ban highlight previous incidents where such symbols were confiscated during demonstrations, such as the seizure of swastika-emblazoned flags from neo-Nazi protesters in Helsinki in 2018. This tangible response by authorities underscores the belief that legal restrictions on the use of these symbols would be a proactive step in curbing racism.

Kimmo Sasi, the chairman of the Finnish Holocaust Remembrance Association, has been a persistent advocate for the prohibition of Nazi symbols, echoing the sentiment that the government's response should be more concrete.

A quick look at the context

This push for legislative action comes in the wake of a tumultuous start for Finland's new government, which has faced not one, but three significant racism scandals in just over two months. The first of these involved the resignation of Economy Minister Vilhelm Junnila due to Nazi-related comments. Deputy Prime Minister Riikka Purra faced backlash for past racist remarks in blog posts from 2008, though she chose not to resign. Subsequently, Wille Rydman, who replaced Junnila, was revealed to have used racial slurs in private messages.

As Finland grapples with these challenges, the call for concrete anti-discrimination measures underscores a growing commitment to confronting racism and intolerance head-on. The proposed ban on symbols linked to hate and extremism represents a potential step toward fostering a more inclusive and equitable society. However, it is unclear if just banning these symbols will root out hatred that lives in the mind of people. Moreover, Swastika represents different things to different people. For many religious communities in Asia, it is a symbol of auspiciousness.