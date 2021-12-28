France Announces WFH, Restricts Gathering To Counter 'fifth COVID Wave' Ahead Of New Year

As France crossed the threshold of 1,00,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day last week, French PM Jean Castex on Monday announced robust measures ahead of New Year weekend to stem a potential "fifth wave" of infections. The new rules will include limited gatherings on the year-ending weekend, and an extension of the closure of nightclubs, which was in place since December 1. The announcement came after PM Castex and Health Minister Oliver Véran on Monday held an urgent press conference on the new Omicron variant with French President Emmanuel Macron, as the spike in cases is threatening to overwhelm hospitals, the Local reported.

Stating that the health services in France are currently under "great pressure," Castex laid out the list of protocols that will apply in all of the country for at least 3 weeks. The extra measures include restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Changes or cancellations in New Year ceremonies held by local officials or companies.

Here is a detailed list announced by the French PM Jean Castex:

1. 2,000 people will be allowed to gather in large indoor areas. And outdoor gatherings must not include more than 5,000.

2. Nightclubs closures announced in December will remain intact.

3. New Year Eve concerts and fireworks with standing audiences to be banned.

4. Table-seating only in bars and cafes.

5. No consumption of food and drink in listed venues with a large group gathering.

6. For private gatherings for New Year's eve, the number of people must remain small and rooms must be well-ventilated and all must wear masks where possible.

7. From January 3, working from home is mandated for all workers for a minimum of 3 days and recommendation for 4 days in a week.

France seeks to alternate health pass with vaccine ones from January

French authorities on Monday also proposed a bill to replace mandatory health passes with vaccine ones needed for visiting leisure activity centres. "The goal of the Council of Ministers, which was held today, is to adopt a bill that will replace health passes with vaccine ones. This means that in order to get two places where you need to present health passes- restaurants, bars, museums, theatres, gym- you will need to have confirmation of the vaccine. Presenting a test for (COVID-19) will not be enough," Sputnik quoted PM Castex, as he said in the press conference following the emergency meeting. If the draft law is passed by the parliament, it will come into force from January 15.

The tightening of COVID-related rules came after France on Christmas Day clocked 1,04,611 cases. The count is reportedly 20,000 more than what it was last year. Meanwhile, on December 22, Paris approved COVID-19 doses for children from 5 to 11 years of age.

