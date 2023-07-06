France Approves Law To Remotely Eavesdrop Devices Of Suspected Terrorists

The French National Assembly, which serves as the lower house of the country's legislative body, passed a provision which enables the remote surveillance of devices as part of a legal reform package on Wednesday. This provision enables surveillance of devices in situations where their owners are suspected of participating in a terrorist attack or engaging in organised crime, reported Sputnik news citing the live broadcast of the parliament meeting. The proposal was approved with 80 votes in favour and 24 against.

Early June, the French Senate, which serves as the upper house of the country's legislative body, passed a contentious provision as part of a justice bill.

The senators also approved a provision within the bill that authorised law enforcement to track the location of devices owned by individuals suspected of committing a crime that carries a sentence exceeding ten years in prison.

Following a terrorist attack in January 2015, the French government began enhancing the capabilities of its intelligence agencies, despite facing opposition from civil rights activists who argued that the new legislation resembled a European version of the US Patriot Act.

France approves police drones in response to rioting

The Wednesday legislation comes against the backdrop of widespread riots and protests in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb. Public opposition to the use of drones by the police for surveillance purposes in France was evident during the riots.

Authorities hesitated to authorise drone flights to monitor the affected neighbourhoods, waiting until the sixth consecutive night of unrest before granting permission to law enforcement agencies.

The initial approval was given on Thursday following the first incidents of violence that occurred across the country. Subsequently, other regional police prefectures gradually allowed nighttime drone deployment around major cities in France, with most granting permission on Saturday.

It was not until Sunday, prior to the relatively calm sixth night of unrest, that officials in Paris approved aerial surveillance for the capital city and its surrounding suburbs.