Horror George Floyd-like Death In Paris; Delivery Man Pleaded 'I'm Suffocating' To Police

Echoing the George Floyd death, a French delivery driver who was arrested in Paris near Eiffel Tower died two days ago after pleading "I'm suffocating" as the police kept holding him to the ground, revealed footage on social media. According to reports, the 42-year-old Cédric Chouviat pleaded that he could not breathe seven times in 22 seconds as the police officers kept pinning him to the ground. Chouviat died in a hospital two days after the arrest reportedly due to asphyxia and a broken larynx.

Meanwhile, four police officers are being questioned for 'involuntary homicide'. According to the police, they had stopped the delivery driver as he was looking at his mobile phone while driving the scooter, as well as for a dirty number plate. They further claimed that Chouviat was disrespectful, abusive, and also resisted arrest. While the victim's family has appealed for the suspension of the four police officers who were involved in this case, the authorities have not suspended any police officers as of now.

An international media reported said that as per witnesses, the police officers had held the 42-year-old delivery driver in a chokehold. Earlier, following the protests against George Floyd's death, France had announced that it was banning the potentially deadly chokehold technique. However, the French government reversed the decision a few days after receiving backlash from police unions.

Read: Trump holds meeting with law enforcement officials, opposes demand for police defunding

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26, after being arrested by the local police for unspecified charges. Reportedly, a tussle broke out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

Read: Minneapolis : Police union says it's been 'scapegoated' after Floyd death

Read: Darren Sammy feels George Floyd's death has made need for equality greater than ever

Read: US: Prosecutors charge police, push reforms amid Floyd protests