Darren Sammy Feels George Floyd's Death Has Made Need For Equality Greater Than Ever

Former West Indies cricket captain Darren Sammy has recently opined that the George Floyd death story has triggered a movement for equality all over the world. Due to the George Floyd death in police custody, the Black Lives Matter movement has gained traction all over the world. The Black Lives Matter movement is an organized movement that advocates for non-violent protests against incidents of police brutality and racial discrimination.

Darren Sammy, while speaking on an ICC podcast on 'How to combat racism in cricket' alongwith Ian Bishop, Tom Moody, JP Duminy and Isa Guha, talked about the impact of the George Floyd death news and it is after that when he watched videos that made him realise that the Indian racist slur of ‘Kalu' is degrading.

Darren Sammy tweet alleging racism within SRH made headlines

Recently, a Darren Sammy tweet where he shared his experience of being called ‘Kalu’ by some of his former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates during the 2014 edition of the IPL, made the headlines. Darren Sammy claimed that he earlier used to think the word meant ‘strong stallion.’ However, after coming across a Hasan Minhaj video condemning the George Floyd death incident, he understood the true meaning of the word. Darren Sammy then posted a lengthy tweet online, asking those involved to come forward and have a conversation with him.

A Darren Sammy tweet later revealed that he spoke to one of his former SRH teammates where he explained his intentions behind the usage of the word. Speaking about the incident on the podcast, Darren Sammy said that any degrading word should not be used. He also revealed that he had a conversation with people who referred to him with the objectionable word, who assured him that they were coming from the place of love.

recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word. I saw u as brothers https://t.co/Ouf7eh5Yu8 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 9, 2020

West Indies players speak out against racism in cricket

Since the incident, however, Darren Sammy has been a strong proponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. He has called for a systemic change to end racism in cricket. Darren Sammy had also suggested that strong measures should be put in place for the same. Even his teammate, Chris Gayle has joined in on the conversation.

The opening batsman took to Instagram to express his views, where he said that black lives matter just like any other life. Gayle also said that racism exists in cricket and not just in football.

Ever since the Black Lives Movement has gained traction, Darren Sammy has been requesting cricket boards and the ICC to support the cause. A Darren Sammy tweet urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricket boards across the globe to support the fight against racism in the wake of the George Floyd death incident in the United States.

'Black' Sportspersons from not just cricket but other sports too such as Steph Curry, LeBron James, Marcus Rashford, Coco Gauff, Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have spoken up for the cause.

Image Courtesy: instagram/darensammy88