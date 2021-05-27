France Assures COVID-19 Aide To India & Pledges To 'bolster Action Against The Virus'

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to create havoc in the country, while solidarity continues to pour in from across the world President of France Emmanuel Macron on May 26 held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated the support and solidarity of French people during these harrowing times.

The Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain established via his official Twitter handle that Parliamentary Heads of both states discussed ways to 'bolster multilateral action against the virus'. He informed that the two leaders are committed to deepening the strategic partnership and they discussed joint efforts in view of this year’s key biodiversity and climate summits.

In phone call with PM @NarendraModi, Prez @EmmanuelMacron highlighted that France would continue to stand by India to fight the pandemic together, with more support underway. The two leaders discussed how to bolster multilateral action against the virus.https://t.co/eQ4UNalVu7 — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) May 27, 2021

Meanwhile, PM Modi extended his gratitude to the French President for their assistance to India's COVID-19 ordeals. Hinting at bilateral, regional and global issues, PM Modi mentioned cooperation in climate action too. He took to his official Twitter handle to establish the same.

Spoke to my dear friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I thanked him for France’s prompt assistance to India’s COVID-19 response. We also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, including cooperation in climate action and Indo-Pacific. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2021

French Solidarity Operation

In an official statement, the French administration informed that France had launched an unprecedented solidarity operation, initiated on 1 May by delivering eight oxygen generator plants and medical equipment to respond to an emergency of exceptional magnitude, This would advance in the form of supplying oxygen container. Contributing to boosting Indian health infrastructure and its capabilities this "air and sea bridge", carried out with the support of French companies, would include a fresh delivery of oxygen generator plants in the coming weeks.

President Macron reiterated the importance of strengthening the multilateral approach to the production, sale and donation of COVID-19 vaccines including the COVAX facility and ACT-A. While both leaders also agreed to deepen the Indo-French strategic partnership in defence, civil nuclear energy, the environment and maritime issues, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

The President of the French Republic welcomed India’s decision to join the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, a decisive initiative in view of the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille and the COP15 in Kunming.

On climate, France and India reiterated their support for the International Solar Alliance too. The President of the French Republic stressed the importance of gender equality, particularly in the run-up to the Generation Equality Forum.