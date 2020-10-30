Nice Attack: German President Steinmeier Cautions Against ‘hate And Xenophobia’

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on October 29, cautioned citizens against 'hate and xenophobia’, in the aftermath of the knife attack at a church in Nice, France that the French President Emmanuel Macron called an act of Radical Islamic terrorism. In a live-streamed interview with Germany’s broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the German leader said that while France and Europe must stand up to acts of brutality and terrorism against innocent civilians, “hate should not dictate” response to the attack.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation, the German President expressed remorse at the brutality that shocked France after three were killed by a young Tunisian teenager who was armed with a knife as he attacked worshippers in the French church Notre Dame Basilica.

Frank-Walter said that his thoughts "are above all with the relatives”, meanwhile, emphasizing that such acts did not have to be answered with xenophobia. Steinmeier speaking with DW said that he believed what citizens in Europe, and not just in France, must do now is to stand up to this act of brutality and the Islamist motives behind it. However, he added, that in the nations’ democratic societies, above all, such acts should not base the response of the state on a course determined by hate and xenophobia.

Read: France Church Attack Victim Left Emotional Message For Her Three Kids Before Death

Read: France Church Attacker Identified As 21-year-old Tunisia Refugee Who Entered In September

German President calls for 'mutual respect'

Citing it as a major challenge to address the issue with appropriate balance between condemning the act and maintaining tolerance for the open societies to thrive, Steinmeier added, acceptance and “mutual respect” are a part of the free society and the ideals of the democracy must be upheld at the same time. Standing up to such acts of brutal violence, and Islamist motives are one thing, the other is to try and maintain the openness of our society — that's the other challenge, he said in an interview with German television.

German President’s comments come in the wake of mounting tensions amid European nations and several Muslim-majority countries including the Arab nations after French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Islamic separatism in comments. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey called for his citizens and other Islamic countries to boycott French products after he deemed Macron’s stance as an “anti-Muslim agenda”. Meanwhile, Steinmeier condemned Turkey’s President incitement as he told DW that Erdogan's rhetoric was "not helpful at all."

Read: New Arrest After France Church Attack, Security Tightened

Read: France Asks Twitter To Suspend Ex-Malaysian PM's Account For Glorifying Violence