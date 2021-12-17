France Bans Non-essential Travel From UK Amid Surge In Omicron Cases

France has decided to introduce a series of drastic COVID-related travel restrictions for travellers from the UK, as the latter clocked a record-breaking rise in Omicron cases on Thursday. As per the new rules, British nationals will require a compelling reason to arrive in France, which will not include business or tourism, a statement released by the French government on Thursday, as reported by the Associated Press. Beginning from Saturday midnight, both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom arriving in France will need "an essential reason."

In a bid to curb the fast-spreading cases of Omicron, France has also mandated 48 hours of isolation upon arrival. Additionally, travellers have to produce a negative COVID test (PCR or TAG) that is less than 24 hours old and undergo an on-arrival COVID test, a negative report of which only secures entry to France. Citizens of European Union (EU) nations will still be allowed to enter France from Britain. In addition, non-EU residents with long-term EU residency and permits, including truckers, diplomats, health cases, will also be allowed. Lastly, all except French citizens will be allowed to leave the country in case of urgent health or legal reasons. Lastly, passengers from the UK will also have to register prior to their trip, on a digital platform and provide complete details about their stay in France.

“In the face of the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to reinstate compelling reasons for travel to and from the United Kingdom, and to strengthen the requirement for testing on departure and arrival," iTV reported, quoting a statement from the office of the French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Speaking to BFM television, Elysee spokesperson Gabriel Attal informed that Paris has decided to 'tighten the net' witnessing the steep spike in Omicron-related infections in the UK and the restrictions will be "even more drastic" now. Meanwhile, France has continued to impose a travel ban on persons arriving from South Africa. All travellers are necessary to undergo a 10 days quarantine along with on-arrival tests, a breach of which will cost a $1,130 fine.

UK travel industry expresses dismay at French restrictions

The new French measures have been called out by Britain, saying that it will batter the winter business and tourism industry, the Associated Press reported. Elaborating on the impact of the ban on bilateral trade across the Channel, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps informed via Twitter post that "hauliers will remain exempt." Meanwhile, Max Blain, spokesperson to British PM Boris Johnson, on Thursday said that Johnson hasn't yet spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about the move, also Britain doesn't plan to take a reciprocal move as yet.

The announcement comes soon after the Group of Seven (G7) health ministers, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, jointly dubbed Omicron "biggest threat to global public health," shortly after the UK crossed 11,708 Omicron variant cases on December 16.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)