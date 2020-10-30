France Church Attack: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Condemns 'heinous' Knife Attack In Nice

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the recent knife attack at a Church in the French city of Nice. As per reports, the heinous attack left three people dead at the Notre Dame basilica in Nice; one of the victims was beheaded by the attacker who was later apprehended by the police. French Authorities are considering this latest attack to be an act of terrorism.

UN Chief expresses solidarity with France

As per UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief has extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and said that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the French Government during this trying time. The devastating attack in Nice was followed by another attempted attack in France’s southeastern city of Avignon and a similar knife attack at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

This latest attack in Nice follows the gruesome attack on a history teacher in France who was beheaded by a radicalised teen for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class. Following the teacher’s death, French President Emmanuel Macron came out to defend the freedom of speech in the country which further angered millions of Muslims around the world.

Turkish President Erdogan responded to the Marcon comments with ‘rude’ remarks, including suggestions that the French President required mental health treatment. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei also reacted to Macron’s comments and stated that his defence of the caricatures was a ‘stupid act’.

Following the attack in Nice, there has been an outpouring of support for France from world leaders. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a tweet, stated that the attack in Nice was ‘barbaric’ and that he was appalled at hearing the news. Pope Francis also reacted to the attack and send his thought and prayers to the victims and their families.

