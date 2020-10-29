France Church Attack: World Leaders Condemn Terror Attack Killing Three People In Nice

The ghastly knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice claimed at least three lives and several left injured, triggering reactions from world leaders. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was appalled by the news of barbaric knife attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica, adding that the United Kindom “stands steadfastly” with France against terror and intolerance.

I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 29, 2020

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said that suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” while he was being restrained by police. He said that everything suggests a terrorist attack and called for an end to “Islamo-fascism” in the country. According to media reports, one of the victims was “virtually beheaded”.

Reacting to the incident, Pope Francis said that he is mourning the attack that “sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation”. The head of the Catholic Church said that he close to the Catholic community of Nice and prayed that the victims, their families and other French people may “respond to evil with good.”

I am close to the Catholic community of #Nice, mourning the attack that sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation. I pray for the victims, for their families and for the beloved French people, that they may respond to evil with good. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 29, 2020

The relationship between France and Turkey, both NATO allies, has swiftly deteriorated after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right to show cartoons of Prophet Muhammad and criticised radical Islam for violence. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemned the horrific attack and extended his deepest condolences to friends and families of the victims. He added that “hatred has no place in our societies & NATO stands with our ally France.”

Turkey condemns attack amid strained relation

Turkey has also condemned the terror attack in Nice, saying such senseless violence has “nothing to do with Islam or Muslims.” Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said that Islam cannot be used in the name of terrorism. In a series of subsequent tweets, Altun called on French leadership to avoid further inflammatory rhetoric against Muslims and focus on finding the perpetrators of the acts of violence.

Our President has always called for cooperation against terrorism and extremism. We renew that call once again while we reject the damaging rhetoric and actions against our religion and culture regardless of its ideological source. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) October 29, 2020



