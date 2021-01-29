France Contemplates Stricter Measures As New Cases Continue To Overwhelm Hospitals

French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday called for stricter measures to curb the new variants of the COVID-19 virus, which is contributing to higher caseloads in the country. Veran, while speaking at a regular press briefing on January 28, said that the COVID-19 virus is continuing to spread at a quicker pace and is contributing to more cases every week. Veran said that the current restrictions are not enough as the country would need stricter measures to curb the new variants, which he described as "new viruses".

Earlier this month, France reimposed COVID-19 restrictions as it announced a nationwide curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. Veran said although the curfew has been helpful, the country would need additional measures to curb the spread of the new variants from the United Kingdom and South Africa, which has so far been detected in 33 European nations. France has also imposed tighter travel rules, making the COVID-19 test mandatory for people arriving from another country, including European citizens and French nationals.

Hospitals getting overwhelmed

According to reports, the French government may soon announce additional measures to help block the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Veran on Thursday said that about 60 percent of intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Veran said that authorities will soon have to transfer patients between regions to provide relief to certain health facilities. The new UK variant has been detected in about 10 percent of COVID-19 cases in France, a government spokesperson had said earlier.

France is one of the worst affected countries in the world and not just in Europe. The country has reported more than 3 million cases so far, of which 74,800 have lost their lives. France has begun vaccinating its people as part of the European Union's inoculation campaign. However, the region has been hit hard with delays in vaccine distribution, which is another concern for the country amid rising cases.

(Image Credit: AP)

