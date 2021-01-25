COVID-19: France's Top Advisor Says Country In 'emergency Situation', Calls For Lockdown

France’s top medical advisor Prof Jean-Francois Delfraissy, on January 24, warned that the country was in an “emergency” situation adding that this week was critical. With the caseload of coronavirus still on the rise, the Emmanuel Macron led government had implemented a strict curfew last week. However, the top health official opinioned that a full-fledged lockdown would be required in the near future.

France, which was one of the first infected nations in the world, has reported over cases 3,053,617 till now. Meanwhile, a total of 73,049 people have died from the infection in till day. While the French economy is slowly bouncing back, it is the country’s cultural and artistic landmarks that have been worst affected. The country, home to the largest museum in the world, is struggling to keep its business afloat and a possible lockdown would hammer it even further.

'Swift action needed'

On the contrary, Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council called for a swift action from the government owing to spreading infection. In addendum, he also raised concerns about new variants of the lethal SARS-CoV-2 virus. Last month, France reported multiple cases of UK mutant virus strain.

Talking about the same to BFM network, Delfraissy stressed that the UK virus stain now made seven to nine per cent of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the latest reported data. Calling the new variants as an “equivalent of a second pandemic”, He then warned that it was spreading at an accelerated rate would be hard to stop.

While the French authorities are scheduled to meet later this week to deliberate upon further measures, the advisor asserted that it was time to increase restrictions. He said that if restrictions aren't tightened immediately then the country would see itself in an “extremely difficult situation" from mid-march.

