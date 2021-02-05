France, Germany And US Citizens May Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Study

A new survey conducted by Kantar Public highlights that a quarter of people in France, Germany and the US may refuse from taking the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the survey, close to four out of ten people in France, more than 25 per cent people in the US and nearly 23 per cent people in Germany say that they will not get vaccinated, posing a great challenge for the government in their respective nations. Italy, Netherlands and the UK showed a little less hesitancy among the people.

Hesitance among people

The survey further said that only 11 per cent of the US citizens and 13 per cent of the French citizens trust their government. However, in the Netherlands and Britain the toll increases to 30 per cent. According to the reports by The Guardian, Emmanuel Rivière, Kantar’s director of international polling, said that the study revealed the communication effort that various governments need to put in if they want to make their vaccination campaign work. She further added that the people trust their family doctors more than the government. This is what the government needs to change and it needs to reflect. As per the study, men are more likely to accept vaccination with a 74 per cent, saying they would definitely get vaccinated. Women, however, are 69 per cent.

Recently, the Secretary-General of the United Nations blasted wealthier nations for hoarding vaccines. More than 70 million #COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered so far and less than 20,000 of these were on the African continent, said UN chief Antonio Guterres in a tweet. He raised concerns about vaccine disparity between rich and poor countries.

Several concerns have been raised to address the vaccine gap between the rich and poor. A Guardian analysis revealed Canada is among a few other countries to have the highest number of vaccine doses relative to their populations. The country has procured enough supplies to give each person at least four doses, the analytical report stated.

"Nine out of ten people in poor countries are set to miss out on COVID-19 vaccine even next year,” Amnesty International said, issuing a similar warning. Rich countries have hoarded enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations nearly 3 times over, it alleged. “Wealthier nations have bought up enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations nearly three times over by the end of 2021 if those currently in clinical trials are all approved for use," Amnesty report said, earlier.

(Image Credits: AP)