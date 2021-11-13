France: Investigation Launched Into Alleged Rape Of Female Soldier At Elysee Palace

France’s authorities are probing the alleged rape that occurred in the country’s presidential palace, Élysée Palace, earlier this year, said the French prosecutor’s office on Friday, November 12. As per The Associated Press, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said that a French woman soldier working at the palace accused another serviceman of rape. While both were stationed at Élysée initially, the accused soldier was moved away from his post following the accusations.

The prosecutor’s office told AP that the investigation into female soldier’s accusations was opened on 12 July and the accused serviceman has even been questioned as an “assisted witness”. The ‘assisted witness’ status means that the soldier was not interrogated as a suspect who was facing potential charges at the present stage. However, the French prosecutor’s office did not provide more information. The presidential palace said that it would not comment on the judicial investigation which is also ongoing.

But Élysée said that the officials are presently awaiting the findings of the judicial investigation before deciding if additional actions are required pertaining to the case. French Defence Minister Florence Parly reportedly launched an internal administrative investigation, said an official who, AP stated, was not authorised to be publicly named.

French newspaper stated attack took place after a party

Meanwhile, the newspaper liberation reported on Friday, November 12 that the attack on the female soldier took place following a party of the staff members at Élysée on 1 July. It also reported that the French President was one of the attendees of the party but then left. The newspaper added that the alleged rape occurred later in a high-security building which is also a part of the presidential complex. Macron resides at the Élysée. The latest revelation about the investigation into the allegations by a female soldier comes amid growing efforts in the European nation to tackle and speak about sexual violence.

AP quoted Suzy Rotman, spokesperson for the Women’s Rights Collective and founder of a French group for rape victims, as saying, “It shows that rape can happen anywhere, in any socio-economic environment, to anyone. Even in the most secure places...Sexual violence is everywhere.”

Image: AP