France, Italy Set New Record Of Daily COVID Cases Amid Omicron Surge

The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron is responsible for the rising number of cases in Europe, as many countries across the continent have seen a huge surge. France, which is one of the worst-hit countries reported 208,000 cases in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, exceeding the previous day's record of nearly 180,000. French Health Minister, Olivier Véran estimates that two French people get infected with the coronavirus every second in the country.

France has vaccinated 77% of its population and is pushing out booster injections. However, more than four million individuals are still unvaccinated, including over one million people over the age of 65, according to the Guardian. On Wednesday, more than 3,400 COVID-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units, which is a 10% increase from the previous week. On Wednesday, French lawmakers began debating a new rule that would allow only vaccinated people to enter bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, sports arenas and other public facilities.

Italy reaches a new high of 98,030

On the other hand, daily cases of coronavirus have risen in Italy this week, reaching a new high of 98,030 on Wednesday, with an increase in the number of hospitalised patients, according to CNB News. Italy has also put limitations on travellers, including those from the European Union, who must now obtain a coronavirus test before leaving. The Italian vaccination programme was successful, with over 80% completing an initial vaccine round and roughly 30% obtaining a third dose.

On Wednesday night, the Italian cabinet decided to eliminate the isolation time for those who have gotten three doses of the COVID vaccination and are then exposed to someone who tested positive. According to the Guardian, the cabinet will also enforce tight measures for the unvaccinated people and starting on January 10th, a health pass, verifying the vaccination or recovery from coronavirus would be required while travelling by bus, metro, train or domestic flight in Italy.

New case records

This week, several European countries like the UK, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, and Greece all reported new case records. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, stated that he is very concerned that Omicron is causing a tsunami of cases. WHO says Omicron poses an extremely high risk and has the potential to destroy healthcare systems. Omicron appears to be less lethal than some of its predecessors but more contagious.

