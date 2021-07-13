France Mandates COVID Vaccination For Healthcare Workers In Latest Bid To Curb Virus

French President Emmanuel Macron on July 12 ordered all French health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccine shots by September 15. He added that those who do not get vaccinated by September 15 will face potential sanctions or fines. He also urged citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible to fight COVID-19 infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery..

Macron orders health workers to get vaccinated

In a televised address to the nation, the French President stated that health workers in France must get coronavirus jabs by September 15 and those who fail to get vaccinated will face fines or sanctions. Macron also mandated vaccines for all workers or volunteers who care for the elderly or ailing at home. Macron also mandated special COVID passes to go to restaurants, shopping malls, or get on trains or planes.

He added that anyone wanting to get into a cinema or board a train will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test under new rules. In his address to the nation, the message of the president was "get vaccinated". Warning about the increase in hospitalizations in August, he said that more the vaccinations, less space will be left for the spread of the virus.

"The country is facing a strong resumption of the epidemic touching all our territory," AP quoted Macron as saying. "The equation is simple: the more we vaccinate, the less space we leave for the virus to spread, the more we will avoid hospitalizations", said Macron.

The French president said that from July 21, all the people who wish to witness a show, concert, a festival or visit an amusement park, a concert or a festival would need to be vaccinated or to present a recent negative test. People can also use the paper version given at the time of vaccination.

From the beginning of August, the health pass will apply in cafes, restaurants, shopping centres, hospitals, retirement homes, medico-social establishments, planes, trains and coaches for long journeys. Only vaccinated people and those who have tested negative will be able to access these places, whether they are customers, users or employees. Macron said the government would declare a medical state of emergency again starting Tuesday, which allows authorities more freedom to impose virus restrictions.

According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in France have reached 58,13,899 while the number of fatalities reported due to the novel virus are 1,11,382.

La vaccination sera rendue obligatoire d’ici le 15 septembre pour tous les soignants et les personnels d’hôpitaux, cliniques, maisons de retraite, établissements pour personnes handicapées et pour ceux travaillant au contact des personnes âgées ou fragiles, y compris à domicile. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 12, 2021

The heads of several other EU countries have imposed similar rules regarding vaccination. Greece has announced that health care workers will be suspended if they refuse to get vaccinated. Italy made the coronavirus vaccination mandatory for health care workers and pharmacists. In Denmark, restaurants and public events require a digital pass showing that the person is fully vaccinated or have a recent negative test report.

IMAGE: AP/PTI

Inputs from AP