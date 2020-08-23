France's Health Minister Says COVID-19 Infecting People Under 40 Four Times More

Coronavirus is infecting the population under 40 four more times than the population over the age of 65, France's health minister said in an interview with a leading state daily Journal Du Dimanche. While the COVID-19 affected the elderly and more vulnerable, it was mainly the younger population that was now circulating the virus, Olivier Veran said. The higher number of cases in France isn’t solely due to “increased testing” but infections were on the rise among the youngsters, he said, adding, that France is in a “risky situation”.

We can’t bring the country to a halt. But we’d consider targeted reconfinement if the situation calls for it—President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Paris magazine, according to an AP report.

[French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a television address in Ciboure, southwestern France. Credit: AP]

[France is now mandating masks in all workplaces, from the Paris business district to factories in the provinces. The government is trying to contain growing virus infections but avoid shutting down the economy. Credit: AP]

According to a news agency report, Veran explained about the European dynamic in dealing with the coronavirus surge that does not aim to impose a total lockdown. He emphasized on the localized measures and other health safety protocols in case France witnessed a sudden infection spike. On August 22, France recorded over 3,602 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus within 24 hours, although, the spike recorded the previous day was significantly meager. However, in recent weeks, France has registered a high number of new cases that hit an all-time post lockdown high.

Transmission of the virus is accentuating among all age groups, especially young adults—AP quoted France’s Health authorities as saying.

Read: COVID-19 Caseload In India Crosses 30-lakh Mark

Read: WHO Says Children Above 12 Years Should Wear Masks Like Adults To Reduce Risk Of COVID-19

Another noticeable rise of COVID-19

Similarly, Italy witnessed more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, for the first time since May since the lockdown measures eased, the health ministry confirmed in a report. Italy, like France, had surpassed the COVID-19 death peak and highest number of cases on record between March and April. In another noticeable rise, indicating the onslaught of cases from the second wave, Australia registered over 17 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours on August 22. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said at a press conference that the state witnessed 208 new infections, all in 24 hours almost halfway through the six-week lockdown. “We’re going to defeat this second wave,” Andrews said in the press address.

Read: Anti-fibrotic Drugs Effective In COVID-19 Patients: Army Institute Of Cardiothoracic Sciences

Read: German Researchers Organise Three Back-to-back Crowded Concerts To Study COVID-19 Risk

(Image Credit: Instagram/Oliver Veran)