France Passes 'sensory Heritage' Law To Protect Sounds And Smells Of Countryside

France on January 21 passed a law protecting the “sensory heritage” of its rural areas, in the face of complaints about the noises and smells typical of the countryside. Final approval has been given to the bill designed to defend aspects of country life against complaints by visitors or new arrivals, who are dubbed as “neo-rural”. According to CNN, Joël Giraud, the Minister for Rural Affairs, said that he celebrated the adoption of the law, which aims to “define and protect the sensory heritage of the French countryside”.

The recent law comes after several court cases, including in 2019 when a court in western France rejected a bid to have a noisy rooster named Maurice silenced by neighbours who had purchased holiday home. In a statement, Giraud said that living in the countryside implies accepting some nuisances. He added that better understanding the typical sounds and smells of rural areas will be useful in preventing disagreements between neighbours.

Now, under the new law, cowbells, grasshopper chirps and noisy early-morning tractors are considered part of France’s natural heritage that will be codified in its environmental legislation. Senator Pierre-Antoine Levi said that the countryside is this music, the rustling of branches and leaves, and cries that form an architecture when one close their eyes. He added that the new law sends a “strong message” and can also act as a useful tool for local officials as they carry out their educational and mediation duties.

‘Real victory for rural communities’

While passing the bill, the lawmakers said that the legislation would stem the threat to France’s agricultural lands, as urbanisation expands. Regional authorities will now be tasked with defining “rural heritage, including its sensory identity”. While calling it a “real victory for rural communities” Giraud called for the preservation of the countryside. Taking to Twitter, the minister also wrote, “A posthumous victory for the Maurice rooster, a symbol of rurality”.

The caption read, “The bill aiming to define and protect the sensory heritage of the French countryside was adopted by Parliament”.

