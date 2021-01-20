Vegan Restaurant In France Earns Michelin Star; Owner Extends Gratitude

There are a bunch of several Michelin restaurants in France and recently, when a Vegan restaurant in France received a Michelin Star, and netizens became crazy as it was the first-ever Vegan restaurant in France to receive this accolade. Located in the south-west of France, the vegan restaurant also shared this amazing news through their social media handle and thanked their supporters. Read further ahead to know more about the Michelin Star vegan restaurant in France.

First Michelin star Vegan restaurant in France

According to an article by Topstoriestoday, vegan restaurant in France named ONA which stands for Origine Non-Animale (animal-free origin) received the accolade of Michelin star. It is located in the town of Ares near Bordeaux and is being run by chef Claire Vallée. The chef opened this restaurant in 2016 with the money she obtained from crowdfunding and bank loan. According to the reports by AP, when she received the news of her restaurant adding to the list of the Michelin restaurants in France, she stated how he felt like she got hit by a train.

Claire Vallée took to Instagram and thanked all her supporters for the feat. In the caption, she added how her supporters believed in her, in the crazy bet beyond her doubts, her anxieties as well as her fears. She also added how because of their joint work throughout the last four years, they got their first star at Michelin Guide. She then mentioned how the team was proud of themselves, their tenacity, their responsiveness and their mutual aid and thanked her entire team.

She even paid gratitude to her friends, family, suppliers, customers, crowd funders, etc and even the Michelin Guide who trusted them by highlighting their work, commitment and their willingness to express themselves through a different kitchen. As it was a lot overwhelming for her, she even thanked the press for making them known through articles, radio and visual programs and promised the customers and supporters that they will continue on this path because this star belongs to her and everybody else and it is the one that would bring the vegetable gastronomy into the closed circle of French and world food. As their supporters and customers were delighted to hear this news, they also took to Instagram to wish the team of ONA on this achievement. Have a look.

