France Pledges To Double COVID-19 Vaccines To Poor Nations At Global Citizen 'VAX' Event

France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday announced that he is going to double the vaccine shipment to the poorer countries to 120 million during a video broadcast during the 'VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World' organized by Global Citizen in Paris. At the concert, the world leaders from the US, France, Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others united to call for global solidarity and vaccine equity.

"The injustice is that in other continents, obviously, vaccination is very late," Macron told the charity concert in a broadcast message, adding ”we have to go faster, stronger. Furthermore, he said, ”France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving and will pass from 60 million to 120 million doses offered.”

Macron's pledge comes just a day after the United States announced that it will double its donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the financially challenged nations to 1.1 billion. At the Paris event, US President Joe Biden announced that he will donate 60 million doses more towards the poorer countries. Spain meanwhile committed to donating 7.5 million doses, or 5 percent to 10 percent of its total supply of COVID-19 vaccines at the VAX LIVE event. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pledged to donate an additional 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world, for a total of 1.2 million doses.

“What gives me hope is that every time we have these reminders, that we, I hope, as an international community, come closer together to try and find better responses, to do a better job at protecting our people, and to prevent future generations from having this experience,” Ardern said in a recorded message. “My hope and desire for the rest of the world is that everyone regardless of developmental status, regardless of wealth, has access to the same tools that everyone needs to look after their citizens.”

As Macron pushed for vaccine donations for low-income countries, particularly Africa, his calls were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan, who delivered remarks on stage in New York, appealing to the wealthier nations to waver the vaccine Intellectual Property (IP) rights to enable the poorer nation to manufacture jabs as proposed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The duo was welcomed by South African actor and UNHCR Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha. Politicians, including EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, pushed for awareness on social issues, COVID-19 vaccine equity, donations from rich countries, and corporations for fairer distribution. Leaders also urged the fight against climate change and poverty.

“One person in six has received at least one vaccine dose in Europe. In Africa, it is less than one in 100. This is unacceptable. Now the time has come to share,” Macron said. “Let’s share our vaccines because it is right. It is good for all of the countries where vaccination becomes possible. And it is good for all of us. This battle against COVID-19 is a global battle. But it is a battle we are fighting together and not against each other.”

Performances in NY, India’s Mumbai, other parts of world

The annual event organized by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen on September 25 witnessed several cities around the world, including Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Johannesburg, Rio de Janeiro, and India’s Mumbai. The event is dedicated to eliminating global poverty by 2030 and creating a sustainable world.

The Netherlands pledged €25 million to bolster developing nations’ health care systems to better tackle the pandemic. The country also pledged €75 million to a global research partnership. European Commission pledged to increase funding for the food security and climate to €140 million ($164 million) to end the pandemic, combat hunger, give children around the world equal chances in life and stop global warming," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. European Union has also committed to distributing 500 million doses to low-income nations.

