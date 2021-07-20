France: Police Shoots Man With Psychiatric Problems Suspected Of Beheading Teenager

The French police have shot dead a man with psychiatric problems suspected of beheading a 13-year-old teenager. Local police reportedly discovered the body in an apartment in Tarascon on July 18, as per a report by Le Figaro. Police believe that most likely, it was the body of the minor who was reported to be missing from Marseille.

French Police shoot suspect

As per reports, the body was found with the head and an arm sawed off. The head partly eaten was found in a bucket, revealed a source to Le Figaro. Police had launched the investigation after a man reported to the authorities that he believed he saw a bag containing the bag of a human being in a private home in Tarascon.

After entering the house, police found the body and 'satanic objects' were also reported to have been found in the property. The occupant of the property was not at home at that time. The reportedly aged 30 something known for violence and the psychiatric problem was found around 3 am. He tried to run away from the spot but a policeman shot the individual.

Meanwhile, protests were witnessed across France on July 17 over Emmanuel Macron-led government’s latest measures to push people to get COVID-19 vaccination. As per reports, over 100,000 people demonstrated in France with separate protests by the far-right and the far-left in Paris, according to AP. Reportedly, protests were also held in Strasbourg in the east, Lille in the north, Montpellier in the south and elsewhere. Scores of people acted upon the calls to flood the streets by Florian Philippot, a fringe far-right politician and former right hand of Marine Le Pen. Protesters chanted “Macron, clear off!”, “Freedom,” while banging metal spoons on saucepans.

IMAGE: Shutterstock

Inputs from AP