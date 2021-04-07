France Starts Inoculation Drive At Country's Largest Sporting Facility Sin Paris

France on April 6 has decided to speed up its vaccine rollout by opening mass vaccination centres across the countries. Stade de France stadium north of Paris has been chosen as a place of vaccination so that more and more people can get vaccinated. The decision comes after new nationwide restrictions were implemented in the country.

France speeds up vaccine rollout

The French government has implemented a three-week school closure, a domestic travel ban for one month and the closing of non-essential shops. The venue of France's 1998 football World Cup victory on April 6 opened 20 vaccination booths in its reception area. Organizers said nurses and firemen will be able to inoculate 10,000 doses per week.

People above the age of 70 are getting a vaccination in France. The health care workers and people with health conditions can also get themselves vaccinated. People preferred the Pfizer vaccine as compared to the Moderna vaccine but the government insisted that both have the same effect on humans. During the daytime, an appointment for none of the vaccine was available.

Aurelien Trousseau, the head of the Regional Health Authority said that it seemed that the residents of France and the Paris region have heard more about the Pfizer vaccine than the Moderna vaccine. He said that as the people knew better about Pfizer, they chose the Pfizer vaccine. French health authorities said that they aimed at having about 40 mass vaccination centres open in the coming days. Seven military hospitals also opened vaccination centres on April 6, operated by military and civilian staff, to inoculate up to 50,000 doses per week, reported AP citing the defence ministry. Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units could increase to the level of the first crisis a year ago.

I think the French and residents of the Paris region in particular have heard more about the Pfizer vaccine than the Moderna. It’s always easier to turn to what you know better so people are quick to choose Pfizer, he said. But it’s two totally equivalent vaccines. It’s the same technology, he added.

(Inputs and Images from The Associated Press)