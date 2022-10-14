France Starts Supplying Gas To Germany After Both Nations Agree For Energy Solidarity Deal

Amid energy crisis in Europe, France has started delivering gas to Germany for the first time in an act of "European solidarity." France has sent gas to Germany using a pipeline as part of the deal between the nations to reduce energy shortages after Russia disrupted the supply of gas to Europe, BBC News reported. The decision of France comes as Russia in August stopped the supply of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe citing technical issues.

German officials have raised questions over Russia's decision to cut off the supply of gas through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and termed it a 'political gambit.' French grid operator, GRTgaz announced that it will initially send 31 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day through the pipeline from Obergailbach, a village in France. As per the BBC News report, French grid operator noted that the daily limit of new gas flow is 100 GWh. It is pertinent to note here that the new flow is less than 2% of the daily needs of Germany's gas. Furthermore, Berlin has also decided to increase the use of coal and extend the life of power stations that were scheduled to be closed. Russian offensive in Ukraine has resulted in a gas price spike.

Germany's gas imports from Russia reaches zero

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany was dependent on Russia for importing 55% of its total gas which was later reduced to 35% and eventually went down to zero. France has been less impacted by Russia's halt of gas supply as it mostly relied on Norway for energy imports and through liquified natural gas supplies. In September, Germany and France agreed for an energy solidarity deal. Germany announced that it will provide additional electricity to France when required and in exchange, Paris decided to help Berlin with the delivery of gas.

Russia ready to supply gas through Nord Stream 2: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's willingness to resume the export of gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, according to AP. The proposal of Russia to supply gas through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been rejected by Berlin. German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said that the supply of gas was disrupted even before the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline was damaged. She noted that Russia no longer was a "reliable energy supplier" and they have no reason to believe that the situation will change.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline has not come into use since Germany did not start the supply of gas through it. On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the "sabotage" of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines as an "act of international terrorism." He described the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline as an "extremely dangerous precedent" which he stressed demonstrated that any important piece of transport, energy or communications infrastructure is under threat, irrespective of its location and management.

