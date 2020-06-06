France Tells China It Continues To Back ‘one Country, Two Systems’ Principle For Hong Kong

French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that he is following events in Hong Kong and continues to back the ‘one country, two systems’ principle for Beijing’s rule over the city. While speaking to an international media outlet, an official said that Macron reiterated France’s support for the principle of ‘one country, two systems’.

Macron’s support comes after China approved security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists, diplomats and some in business fear will jeopardise its semi-autonomous status and its role as a global financial hub. The plans by Beijing have promoted condemnation from foreign governments, investors and Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement as they believe that China is eradicating the freedoms it promised the city under its 1997 handover agreement with Britain.

Several countries have raised concerns over the legislation including the US, Britain, the European Union, and so on. Earlier, the US and UK had also urged the United Nations to address the “serious concerns” of China’s move on Hong Kong’s autonomy. According to an international media agency, while China warned the 27 members of the UN Security Council against “interference” in Hong Kong, America and Britain tried to pressurize the peace-making body to take steps. This came just days after the UK, Canada and Australia jointly raised ‘deep concerns’ over China’s new security law that endangers Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Free media fears censorship

Furthermore, China’s controversial national security law has started showing its impact on the freedom and rights of Hong Kongers after publicly funded broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reportedly decided to axe one of its most popular shows. However, chief executive Carrie Lam has claimed that Hong Kong has always been able to uphold and preserve freedom of speech and expression and freedom to protest in the last 23 years.

During a press conference, she asserted that it is the best thing to see the legislation and understand why Hong Kong needs it at this point in time. Meanwhile, the residents have been protesting against a national security law that was presented by the National People’s Congress (NPC) and later approved by China’s rubber-stamp parliament.

(Image: AP)

