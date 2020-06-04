Hong Kong Legislature Votes For Law Criminalising Insult To China's National Anthem

After a major disruption by pro-democracy lawmakers during the legislative debate on a contentious bill, Hong Kong’s legislature voted for the law criminalising insult to China’s national anthem. The National Anthem Bill provides for a jail term of up to three years and/or fines of up to $6,450 if a person is found guilty of disrespecting China’s national anthem.

Months-long pro-democracy protests against the increasing interference of Beijing in Hong Kong’s internal affairs has prompted China and the local administration to push the bill. The bill directs individuals and organisations to respect and dignify the national anthem and play it on “appropriate occasions”.

It also orders schools to teach history and etiquette to the students while singing the anthem. The Chinese national anthem “March of the Volunteers” was booed by anti-government voices at several public events including football matches after Beijing proposed an extradition bill which triggered months-long protest in the city, disrupting normal lives and businesses.

The bill has been approved by the Council with 41 in favour and only one against it because the pro-democracy faction refused to cast their votes and disrupted the voting by shouting slogans. China has become more assertive on interfering with Hong Kong’s status quo which critics call a violation of “one country, two systems” policy agreed under Sino-British joint declaration before the semi-autonomous region returned to Chinese rule.

Protests over national security law

The residents have been separately protesting against a national security law that was presented by the National People’s Congress (NPC) and later approved by China’s rubber-stamp parliament. Several countries including the United States, Britain, Australia, and Canada have raised concerns over the new legislation.

However, Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has urged residents to wait for the details of the proposed legislation saying it would not affect the city’s rights and freedoms. During a regular weekly press conference, the Hong Kong leader said that there is no need to worry about the legislation, without elaborating on how the higher degree of autonomy will be upheld.

