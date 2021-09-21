France To Continue Military Presence In Mali, Says 'will Keep Fighting Against Terrorism'

With an eye towards fighting terrorism, France has decided to continue its military presence in Mali. The announcement was made by French Defence Minister Florence Parly after a close-door meeting with her Malian counterpart Colonel Sadio Camara, Xinhua News Agency reported. As per reports, the leaders met to discuss controversial military developments relating to the Malian deal with Russian group Wagner.

France has deployed troops in the West African country for the past eight years at the request of Mali authorities. Stressing on the "common vision" to fight terrorism, Minister Parly asserted that "France has chosen...to accompany Mali in the fight against armed terrorist groups." She added that France has "chosen to suffer" with the aim of uniting its partners around a "common vision" with and for Mali.

According to reports, the leaders discussed the need to "evolve the (defence) system," owing to the deteriorating situation in the West African nation. Parly also suggested restructuring of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa). "It is imperative today to reinsure FAMa of air support provided from France and its partners," Parly mentioned.

The unprecedented meeting with Colonel Sadio came amidst the news of a new contract between Russia's Wagner group and Mali. According to the controversial deal, Russia could engage in the paramilitary deployment of about 1,000 mercenaries in Mali's Sahel conflict zone. However, the possible pact has met with strong criticism and warnings from France and Germany. "If Malian authorities enter into a contract with Wagner, it would be extremely boring and contradictory, incoherent with everything that we have done for years and we intend to do to support the countries of the Sahel region," Defence Minister Parly said in a parliamentary commission. As per reports by Al Jazeera, Mali has engaged in talks with nations to "diversify" defence forces in order to "ensure the security of the country." However, it is yet to make permanent decisions on defence service deals.

Earlier in June, France suspended joint operations with the Mali Forces to send a "strong message" to the Malian junta leader. The French Military directed the coup leader to comply with the international demands and restore civilian rule, a Defence military personnel told AP under conditions of anonymity. However, the suspension was announced for one particular operation in the region.

The Malian Conflict

According to the Sipri organisation, the "multidimensional" Malian crisis began after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime in Libya. The incident led Islamist-led jihadi groups to launch incursions and inter-communal violence. The dissatisfaction continued since 2012 has led the fragile economic, social and political condition to plummet into more critical challenges like deaths, displacement of citizens and growing poverty rate.

