France To Return 26 Looted Royal Treasures To Benin After Nearly 130 Years Of Ownership

After nearly 130 years of French ownership, as many as twenty-six looted royal treasures will be returned to their country of origin - Benin - this week, as the debate over repatriating artefacts intensifies, according to ABC News outlet. During the height of French colonialism in Africa, the artefacts were looted following a war fought by France against the Country of Dahomey, a former African kingdom located in the south of present-day Benin. On November 17, 1892, French troops stormed a palace in Abomey, forcing King Béhanzin to flee, leaving behind a collection of royal artefacts.

Since 1900, the works had been on display in the French museums, including carved wooden doors, regal thrones, and statues that will be returned to Benin this week. Calixte Biah, the curator of the Ouidah Museum of History, where the artefacts will be displayed first, stated that the moment will be "historic."

"It's been more than one century that they have been removed from their historical context. And when you look at the quality of each of these artefacts altogether, you realize that there were great artists," he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press (AP). Benin is establishing a new museum in Abomey, which will eventually house the works. The upcoming museum will be partly funded by the French government.

French President declared to return artefacts in 2018

The display of looted treasures has been a matter of debate for years. Centuries ago, Polybius, a Greek statesman, advised future victors "not to make the miseries of others the adornment of their homeland," reported ABC News. The government of Benin had demanded the repatriation of the national treasures from France on several occasions but had been unsuccessful. The French government rebuffed Benin's requests in 2016, claiming that France was similarly committed to the circulation and protection of cultural heritage and that it was not legally bound to return the pieces.

However, in November 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that he will return 26 pieces of Abomey's treasure. Since then, a series of conferences and a show in Paris have been part of the process to this point.

According to Benin's Foreign Minister Aurelien Agbenonci, France and Benin are presenting the world an example of museum and heritage cooperation. However, critics of restitution fear that such decisions open a "Pandora's box" that could lead to the closure of European museums. It should be mentioned here that in order to move forward with the transfer of the Benin artworks, France's Parliament passed a new law in December 2020 making it possible to return cultural objects considered state property.

