France To Send Long-term Capacities To Support India In COVID Fight: Envoy Emmanuel Lenain

Amid the COVID-19 crisis in India, France to not only send immediate relief but long-term capacities such as ICU equipment, medical oxygen, etc as well

Twitter- @FranceinIndia


After France offered to send a 'significant amount of oxygen respiratory equipment including ventilators to India to help the country deal with the COVID-19 crisis, the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain took to his official Twitter handle and said that 'France stands with India'. Stating that in the next few days, France will not only deliver immediate relief, Lenain said that the country will also send long-term capacities- 8 high capacity oxygen generators, liquid oxygen, ventilators and ICU equipment. 

Amid COVID-19 crisis, France extends medical aid to India

To help the country emerge out of its COVID-19 crisis, France will provide India assistance to boost its oxygen capacity in days ahead and will also dispatch essential hospital equipment, including oxygen respirators, the French presidency said Sunday. According to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron, France is working on drafting a plan to effectively deliver oxygen respiratory equipment to India to tackle the shortage. French gas giant Air Liquide SA had also earlier diverted Oxygen shipment for industrial clients in India to the hospitals, while it will import additional supplies from the Middle East, Executive Vice-President Francois Jackow told a presser Friday.“The situation in India is becoming more and more dramatic,” Jackow said as he presented Air Liquide’s first-quarter results. “The crisis is picking up,” he continued. 

Macron also sent a message of solidarity to India facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. "France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support," the President assured.  

COVID-19 crisis in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,73,13,163 positive cases, out of which, 1,43,04,382 have successfully recovered, while 1,95,123 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,52,991 new cases, 2,19,272 fresh recoveries and 2,812 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases across the country is 28,13,658. 

(Image: Twitter- @FranceinIndia)

