France's Ambassador Accuses Australia Of Acting 'out Of The World' Amid AUKUS Row

The French envoy has criticised the Australian government’s handling of the AUKUS deal as the rift between both nations continues to further deteriorate. As per The Guardian report, French ambassador Jean-Pierre Thébault said that the Scott Morrison-led government in Australia acted in a way that was “out of this world and not beneficial to friends." He reportedly also questioned if any other partner could trust the “value of Australia’s signature and commitment”.

Further raising doubts about Australia’s new partnership with the US and the UK that includes Canberra receiving nuclear-powered submarines by Washington and London, telling the National Press Club on 3 November that “Magical thinking will not change the facts.” He reportedly also said that Australia would be scrutinised by the rest of the world over its “very specific responsibilities” arguing the deal could have implications “in terms of our common efforts to strengthen nonproliferation norms.”

The French envoy said, “France will always be a close and loyal friend of Australia...No artificial wedge, despite attempts, can be put between our people. If there is a problem today it is with certain aspects of the ‘Canberra bubble’ and its ‘secret city’ practices.” Thebault’s speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday marks his first substantive comments on the ongoing rift between France and Australia.

Thebault: French, Aussie ministers met before AUKUS

Thebault said that French and Australian defence and foreign ministers met just two weeks before AUKUS was announced. He noted that at the time, both sides agreed to a joint statement that underscored the importance of the future submarine program. Thebault said, “Do you agree on such a joint communique when there is the slightest doubt on something so massive as the official backbone of our cooperation? Maybe on Mars. But not on this planet.”

The French envoy suggested that the reason the Morrison-led government did not want to be explicit was explained by the Australian Prime Minister on 16 September when he said that there was never any certainty that the AUKUS process would result in a deal. Thebault said that meant it was deemed necessary to keep open the possibility of continuing the French submarine program “and so it was mandatory to keep us in the dark, on the backburner.”

