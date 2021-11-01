Macron Accuses Morrison Of Lying Over AUKUS Deal; Aus Says 'didn't Deface Eiffel Tower'

In a renewed verbal charge in the ongoing AUKUS defence pact row, France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, October 31, accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of lying to him over a cancelled submarine deal that caused a diplomatic trouble between the two countries. Australia enraged France after it unilaterally scrapped a submarine contract worth more than £40 billion in September in favour of a three-way pact with the US and Britain.

When asked by the reporters at the G20 summit in Rome whether he thought the Australian leader had betrayed France about the AUKUS alliance, Macron replied that the leaders must treat each other with “respect,” adding quickly, “I don’t think. I know.” “You have to behave in line and consistently with this value [respect],” the French leader said to the reporters, according to The Times. He had earlier labelled Australia’s abrupt withdrawal from the defence deal with Paris as a “stab in the back,” and had recalled French ambassadors from Canberra.

"I have a lot of respect for your country. I have a lot of respect and a lot of friendship for your people. I just say when we have respect, you have to behave in line and consistently with this value," Macron told Australian reporters speaking about Australia and its Prime Minister when asked about AUKUS pact at G20 summit.

When asked if he could trust Scott Morrison again, Macron said, ”We will see what he will deliver.”

'We didn't steal an island., we didn't deface Eiffel Tower..it was a contract," says Australian Deputy PM

Morrison had earlier told the agencies that he had informed the French President well in advance that conventional submarines France was building for Australia wouldn't suffice, but the French leader argued that the deal with Washington blindsided France. Morrison had stressed that he would always stand up for Australia's interests. As President of France Macron earlier yesterday accused the Australian leader of lying, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce backed Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a press gathering near Moree in northern NSW.

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce defended Morrison to Australian reporters, saying he would "back the Prime Minister in”."We didn't steal an island. We didn't deface the Eiffel Tower. It was a contract," Joyce said. “And contracts have terms and conditions, and one of those terms and conditions and propositions is that you might get out of the contract.”

Joyce added that Australia respected the position of the French government and its citizens. Defence of our nation comes absolutely first, second and third,” he stressed, according to Australia’s 9News. Another Federal Government Minister, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that Australia Prime Minister’s decision of snubbing the $90 billion diesel-powered submarines contract with a French defence company was “in the interest of Australia's national security.”