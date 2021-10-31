French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, 30 October tweeted in Hindi after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Rome. Just moments later, even PM Modi showcased a similar gesture by tweeting about his meeting with Macron in French. In Hindi, Macron highlighted the relationship between both countries and said, “We share common ambitions for the environment, health and innovation with India. We will continue to work together towards concrete results, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi talked about the discussion he had with the French President on further elevating the cooperation between India and France in a range of areas. In French, the Prime Minister said, “Nice to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron in Rome. Our talks revolved around strengthening cooperation in various fields and fostering people-to-people relations.”

हम भारत के साथ पर्यावरण, स्वास्थ्य और नव परिवर्तन के लिए समान महत्वाकांक्षाओं को साझा करते हैं। हम ठोस परिणामों की दिशा में मिलकर काम करना जारी रखेंगे, खासकर हिंद-प्रशांत क्षेत्र में। pic.twitter.com/v7CuryAiLk — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 30, 2021

Ravi de rencontrer mon ami, le président @EmmanuelMacron, à Rome. Nos discussions ont porté sur le renforcement de la coopération dans divers domaines et sur la stimulation des relations entre les peuples. pic.twitter.com/dLW6kwFBXG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

PM Modi, Macron 'expressed satisfaction' in India-France ties

Additionally, the Prime Minsiter’s Office said in a statement that both the leaders held a bilateral meeting in Rome, Italy on Saturday where both the leaders “expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-France Strategic Partnership.” The PMO’s stated that Prime Minister welcomed the European Union’s (EU) Indo-Pacific Strategy which was released in September 2021. He also thanked Macron for France’s leadership in the strategy.

The official release added, “The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific and to find new and innovative ways to contribute towards a free, open and rules-based order in the region.

“The two leaders discussed the forthcoming COP26 and the need to focus on issues of climate finance. Prime Minister also invited President Macron to visit India at the earliest opportunity,” it added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also met with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday which also their first in-person meeting in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period. PMO stated that "Both leaders discussed global efforts to combat climate change and the forthcoming COP26. They also discussed ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts and ensuring supply of critical medicines."

"In this context PM Modi appreciated Singapore’s outreach to provide Covid assistance to India during the second wave. Prime Minister Lee congratulated the Prime Minister for the rapid vaccination drive in India. They also discussed ways to enhance people to people ties, including early normalization of movement between both countries," it added.

