France's Macron Brushes Up His Hindi, Pens Note To 'priye' PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron switched from his native language to Hindi on Friday to write a heartwarming note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India and France commemorate 25 glorious years of their strategic partnership.

"भारत और फ्रांस 25 साल की रणनीतिक साझेदारी तथा विश्वास और दोस्ती के सदैव मजबूत बंधन का जश्न मना रहे हैं। प्रिय @NarendraModi, पैरिस में हार्दिक स्वागत!," he tweeted.

(Images: Twitter/EmmanuelMacron)

Writing the note in Hindi, English, and French, Macron also shared a picture clicked on Thursday, which features the duo sharing a hug outside the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French President. His desi tweet comes on the second day of PM Modi's visit to France, where the prime minister will witness the Bastille Day celebrations and hold bilateral talks with French leaders.