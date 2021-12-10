France's Macron Refuses To Join 'insignificant' Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron is not interested to join the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling the move "insignificant." Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, the French President stated that Paris will instead work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on an understanding to ensure the protection of athletes "given what has happened over the recent weeks," in an apparently veiled reference to Chinese Tennis star Peng Shuai's case, who went missing for weeks after she accused Beijing authority of sexual assault. Macron's statement comes after the US, UK and Canada have declared that they will not send a governmental delegation to Beijing Winter Olympics to be held in 2022, citing China's human rights violation record, BBC reported.

"To be clear: You either have a complete boycott and don't send athletes, or you try to change things with useful actions. I don't think we should politicise these topics, especially if it's to take steps that are insignificant and symbolic" French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Calling the move "merely symbolic", President Macron highlighted that the countries must have completely boycotted the games by not sending their athletes to the event or at least "try to change things will useful actions." Further questioning the utility of the boycott, he asserted, "I didn't hear anybody in the world say (that)...so we're talking about something rather symbolic," he said in an extended conference outlining Paris' plans for the upcoming presidency of the European Union.

France announced its refusal to participate in the diplomatic boycott on Thursday with French Education and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer warning against politicising the issue.

Canada joins the UK, US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Canada became the latest country to join the band boycotting Beijing Winter Olympics to be held in coming February. On Wednesday, after the UK formally announced its stance after mulling over the decision for over two weeks, Canada followed the suit also citing human rights violations in China, which the latter denies. "We have been very clear over the past 20 years of our deep concerns around human rights violations (in China)," Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, as quoted by BBC, adding that the news "should not come as a surprise." Such boycotts have followed US and Australia's decisions, which were announced earlier this week.

Meanwhile, China has vehemently condemned the 'sporting boycott' and warned of "retaliation" for missing the Games. However, there is no update or elaboration on what the measures might be.

(Image: AP)